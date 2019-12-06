Frozen, Jr at Stage Right Musical Theatre Company

December 6 - 8

The worldwide phenomenon comes to Stage Right this holiday season as our education program Rising Stars Academy presents Disney’s modern tale of family, love, and acceptance: Frozen. Elsa and Anna are sisters and princesses, but have grown up very differently despite living in the same castle. Anna has grown up curious and headstrong while Elsa has grown up living in fear of her own hidden powers. Things change when Elsa’s icy abilities erupt at her coronation, sending her fleeing for the mountains and blanketing the land in an eternal winter. It’s up to Anna with the help of her friends to reach Elsa and bring an end to their frozen world while bringing her sister back home. Don’t “Let it go”, get your tickets to this thrilling adventure!

Performance

Schedule

Friday Dinner Show

Doors Open at 6:30pm with Dinner Buffet

Show Starts at 7:30pm

​

Saturday Dinner Show

Doors Open at 7:30pm

with Dinner Buffet

Show Starts at 8:30pm

​

Sunday Show Only

Matinee Performance

Doors open at 1:30pm

Show Starts at 2pm

