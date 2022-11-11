Frozen Kids Musical at The Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students Age 4-9

You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the celebrated animated film. Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. This production of Frozen KIDS is sure to prove that “some people are worth melting for.”

Please see website for dates and times.

For more information call 859.661.0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com