Frozen Sing-A-Long at RiverPark Center

“For the first time in forever…”

The RiverPark Center invites you to let it go with us on January 9th at 4pm for a film participation performance of Frozen!

Audience members receive a goodie bag filled with items to use during the film to make the experience even more interactive! We’re encouraging the audience to sing-a-long and use the goodie bag during the movie! We can’t wait to see all the little Elsas, Annas, and even an Olaf!

For a small upcharge, ticket buyers will get access to a VIP pre-show experience at 2pm!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
