Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees

to Google Calendar - Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees - 2017-12-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees - 2017-12-02 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees - 2017-12-02 08:00:00 iCalendar - Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees - 2017-12-02 08:00:00

General Butler State Park 1608 Hwy. 227, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008

Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees at Butler State Resort Park

Spend your morning at General Butler State Resort Park on Dec. 2!

Your favorite Frozen & Holiday characters Elsa, Anna, Krisoff, Olaf, Grinch, Buddy Elf, Cat in the Hat, Ralphie, and of course, Santa Claus, will all be available for photos during breakfast. Breakfast buffet hours are 8-10:30 a.m. inside Butler Lodge Two Rivers Restaurant (regular pricing applies +tax).

After breakfast, make your way to the Lodge Mezzanine from 9 a.m.-Noon and take-in the holiday season with Festival of Trees. The trees and wreaths are decorated by local businesses, civic organizations, schools and churches. Entertainers will ring in the season with Hands-on-Pottery, Balloon Twisting, Face Painting, and Caricature Artist. 

The event is free to park guests with purchase of breakfast buffet. 

For more information call 502-732-4384 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info
General Butler State Park 1608 Hwy. 227, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502-732-4384
to Google Calendar - Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees - 2017-12-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees - 2017-12-02 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees - 2017-12-02 08:00:00 iCalendar - Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees - 2017-12-02 08:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Submit Yours