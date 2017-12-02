Frozen Wonderland and Festival of Trees at Butler State Resort Park

Spend your morning at General Butler State Resort Park on Dec. 2!

Your favorite Frozen & Holiday characters Elsa, Anna, Krisoff, Olaf, Grinch, Buddy Elf, Cat in the Hat, Ralphie, and of course, Santa Claus, will all be available for photos during breakfast. Breakfast buffet hours are 8-10:30 a.m. inside Butler Lodge Two Rivers Restaurant (regular pricing applies +tax).

After breakfast, make your way to the Lodge Mezzanine from 9 a.m.-Noon and take-in the holiday season with Festival of Trees. The trees and wreaths are decorated by local businesses, civic organizations, schools and churches. Entertainers will ring in the season with Hands-on-Pottery, Balloon Twisting, Face Painting, and Caricature Artist.

The event is free to park guests with purchase of breakfast buffet.

For more information call 502-732-4384 or visit parks.ky.gov