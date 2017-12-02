Fruit Boot Camp at The Frazier Museum

Join us for this fun family wellness workshop designed to teach you and your school-age children how to eat right and stay active together. Adults and kids will practice making a healthy food item and participate in a fun fitness activity that the whole family can enjoy. All physical fitness levels are welcome. Children must be age 5 or older, and one parent or guardian must be present and participate with every two children registered.

This workshop is free with general admission to the museum.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org