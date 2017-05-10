Full “Flower” Moon Hike at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Full “Flower” Moon Hike

May 10 @ 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Full Moon Hikes provide ample opportunities to celebrate the heavens and the earth. Join us as we marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets, and explore creatures and features beneath on our portion of planet Earth.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment required by 4 p.m. the day before program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members applies.

For more information visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

502-955-8512

