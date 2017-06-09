Full “Strawberry” Moon Hike at Bernheim Forest

Full “Strawberry” Moon Hike
June 9 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Full Moon Hikes provide ample opportunities to celebrate the heavens and the earth. Join us as we marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets, and explore creatures and features beneath on our portion of planet Earth.
Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12
Registration and payment required by 4 p.m. the day before program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed.
For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org
Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
