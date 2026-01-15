Full “Worm” Moon Night Hike at Bernheim Forest

March 3 @ 6:30 pm - 8:45 pmJoin Bernheim Volunteer Naturalists for a hike around Lake Nevin. Clear skies aren’t guaranteed, but encounters with the wild and curious moments of nature always are. Keep your eyes open — we might even spot an American Woodcock along the way.

Bernheim members $15; Non-members $20Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program. No pets, please. Call (502) 215-7155 or click the button below to register.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event