Full Contact Karaoke at Fourth Street Live!

Unleash your inner rockstar and sing your favorite songs with a Live! band with the ultimate Karaoke contest!

3 winners from each round will be chosen to compete in the final round at Iroquois Ampitheater on August 11, 2018. Winners judge by audience participation, so make sure to bring your friends, family, and number one fans!

All ages welcome!

For more information call 502-341-0456 or visit 4thstlive.com/events