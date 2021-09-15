Fun Car at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Blake Hammond, Andrew Rudick, Leah Rudick, and Gabe Kea bring their comedy to Planet of the Tapes!

Andrew Rudick is a comedian and actor born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a regular performer at Go Bananas Comedy Club, The Comedy Attic, and Helium Comedy Club; in addition to clubs and venues all across the country. He has opened for Chris Kattan, Mark Normand, and Tammy Pescatelli to name a few and his comedy can be heard streaming on Sirius XM. Andrew was featured on HGTV’s “Design Fails” and was the runner up in The Funniest Person in Cincinnati Contest in 2018. He was a featured performer at the Brew Ha Ha Festival, Whiskey Bear Comedy Festival, Crossroads Comedy Festival, and Devil’s Cup Comedy Festival. He also loves Fleetwood Mac and doesn’t care who knows it.

Leah Rudick is an actor and comedian based in Los Angeles. Leah’s first standup special, Everything is Fine! can be seen on the Seed & Spark streaming platform. Her recent comedy festival appearances include SF Sketchfest, Laughing Skull, All Jane Comedy Festival & Flyover Fest. She also performed standup on Comedy Dynamics’ most recent season of “Coming to the Stage,” available on Amazon.

She is the co-creator/co-star of the critically acclaimed web series Made to Order which was featured as one of “6 Brilliant Web Series” in Marie Claire. Her sketch duo, Skinny Bitch Jesus Meeting was listed as one of the twenty-five funny acts that should have their own television show by Complex Magazine. Leah can be seen as “Isabel” on the HBO cult hit High Maintenance.

Comedian Gabe Kea's unbridled enthusiasm for entertaining audiences is what truly sets him apart. With a personality as big as his 6'5" frame, Gabe melds well-crafted jokes with his comedic physicality to create an unforgettable show.

Gabe spent his youth living in both the US and Canada and found his love for performing in St. Louis. Currently residing in Cincinnati, OH, Gabe can be found performing at comedy clubs throughout the country. He has been featured in the Limestone Comedy Festival in Bloomington IN, Gilda's Laugh Fest in Grand Rapids MI, and The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta GA. Gabe has shared the spotlight as an opener for Joel McHale, Nikki Glaser, Bert Kreisher, Joey Diaz, Russell Peters, & Dave Chappelle. He is a frequent guest on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show. His debut album “Dumber Than a Fish” is available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, & Amazon. Several tracks from that album can be heard on Raw Dog Comedy, Laugh USA, & Comedy Roundup via Sirius XM radio.

His interests include hockey, beer, and reinforcing Canadian stereotypes.

Blake Hammond is a comedian from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is equal parts funny and honest. He weaves well-written material into his growing storytelling ability to create a show almost everyone can enjoy. Blake’s comedy has been put on Audible.com and he was a featured performer on the 2018 Limestone Comedy Festival. In 2019, Blake opened for Patton Oswalt, Mark Normand and Doug Stanhope. Blake would also like you to know that he’s a little bitch, but he’s funny though so come see him

