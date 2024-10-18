× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Fun Fall Colors

Fun Fall Colors at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Donations are encouraged.

Visitors will meet at the Nature Center and embark upon a hike to observe all the wonderful fall colors and talk about why trees lose their leaves during Louisville Tree Week. Learn about winter identification and check out some of their larger trees on the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve property as well! Bring binoculars if you have them, water, and wear good hiking footwear.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/