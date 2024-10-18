Fun Fall Colors at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Fun Fall Colors at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Donations are encouraged.
Visitors will meet at the Nature Center and embark upon a hike to observe all the wonderful fall colors and talk about why trees lose their leaves during Louisville Tree Week. Learn about winter identification and check out some of their larger trees on the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve property as well! Bring binoculars if you have them, water, and wear good hiking footwear.
For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/