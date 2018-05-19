Fun at the Homeplace

10am-2pm | Beginning Spinners' Workshop

Spend the day at the Homeplace and learn the ancient craft of spinning yarn in this 4-hour beginner’s workshop. Traditional Fiber Artist and Homeplace Interpreter, Cindy Earls, will teach the basics of spinning using a drop spindle, and how to prepare wool and other fibers for spinning. Once you have mastered the spinning technique, try your hand at spinning on the Homeplace treadle or walking spinning wheel. A drop spindle, enough Homeplace wool to practice, and instructions are included with the workshop fee, so you can keep spinning at home. $40. Registration and full deposit required. Bring a lunch. For more information and to reserve your space call 270-924-2020.

1-3pm | Fin, Fur or Feather?

Today at the Homeplace we are taking a look at hunting, trapping, and fishing in the 19th century. Rifled guns, homemade fishing rod and reels, various traps and snares will be demonstrated, as well as discussion on the roe these sports played in the lives of the people between the rivers.

For more information call 931-232-6457 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us