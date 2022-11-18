Fur Ball Wilderness Trail Distillery

Wilderness Trail Distillery has long been a supporter of the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society. In honor of the agency’s 50th anniversary, we’re throwing another Furball 6-9 p.m. Nov 18.

Fourth Street Station will provide the music. We’ll also be selling a special barrel pick.

For more information call (859) 402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com