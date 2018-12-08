Fused Glass Ornaments Class at Baker Hunt Art

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Fused Glass Ornaments Class at Baker Hunt Art

 Learn how to cut and design kiln-worked glass! Through this three hour workshop students will learn how to cut sheet glass and how glass reacts to heat in the kiln! We will create three ornaments: a Christmas tree, a Snowflake mandala, and an Elf or Snowman! By the end of the class the you will have a greater understanding of glass as a sculptural

medium and a basic knowledge of the firing process.

Age 10 & Up

Class: $60

For more information call (859) 431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org

