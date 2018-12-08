Fused Glass Ornaments Class at Baker Hunt Art

Learn how to cut and design kiln-worked glass! Through this three hour workshop students will learn how to cut sheet glass and how glass reacts to heat in the kiln! We will create three ornaments: a Christmas tree, a Snowflake mandala, and an Elf or Snowman! By the end of the class the you will have a greater understanding of glass as a sculptural

medium and a basic knowledge of the firing process.

Age 10 & Up

Class: $60

For more information call (859) 431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org