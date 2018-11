Fused Glass Ornaments Workshop At Elements

Join Elements clay Studio for a fun Fused Glass Ornament workshop. You will learn how to cut, assemble and design 3 fused glass ornaments. Each maker will complete 1 Snowman , 1 Christmas tree and one Santa ornament. Class fee is $30 per person and includes all materials , instruction, and firing of ornaments .

For more information call (502) 357-0093.