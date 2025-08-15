GREASE at Carnegie Covington

August 15 – 24, 2025

Book, Music, and Lyrics by JIM JACOBS and WARREN CASEY

GREASE is the word! After a sizzling summer fling, Danny and Sandy find themselves navigating love, friendship, and the trials and tribulations of high school. With legendary hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “You’re the One That I Want,” this electrifying new production is bursting with grit, glam and youthful exuberance. Rediscover the magic of this timeless classic that’s been winning hearts for generations.

Featuring Broadway’s PAIGE DAVIS, best known as the host of Trading Spaces, as Miss Lynch.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com