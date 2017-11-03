GUNS N' ROSES Live in Louisville

Three decades ago, Guns N’ Roses transformed and transfixed the world of rock and roll forever with their seminal debut album Appetite for Destruction. To celebrate the multi-platinum record that welcomed fans to the jungle and topped the Billboard 200, the unprecedented legends of rock are announcing a selection of new stops on their momentous Not In This Lifetime Tour produced by Live Nation. The tour includes a stop in downtown Louisville on Friday, November 3, 2017.

