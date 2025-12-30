GaGa vs Taylor Drag Brunch! at Tempo by Hilton

Taylor Swift vs. Lady Gaga Drag Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop ✨

High Stakes Rooftop – Louisville, KY

Saturday, January 17th, 2026

Are you ready to choose a side… or love them both? Join us for a high-energy Drag Brunch showdown as Team Taylor goes head-to-head with Team Gaga in an epic pop diva battle you won’t forget. Expect fierce performances, iconic looks, and nonstop anthems from two of the biggest legends in music history—served with a side of glamour and attitude, all set against the stunning rooftop views at High Stakes.

The Experience

Brunch starts at 10:00 AM

Drag performances begin at 11:00 AM

Brunch Details – $38 per person

Enjoy a family-style American Classic Breakfast, starting with:

Bottomless fresh-baked pastries

Fluffy pancakes

Scrambled eggs

Crispy breakfast potatoes

Toast

Bacon

Cocktails by Ketel One

Our friends at Ketel One will be serving up brunch-perfect favorites, including:

Classic Cosmopolitan

Lemon Drop Martini

Espresso Martini

Whether you’re singing along to Love Story or dancing to Bad Romance, this is your chance to brunch boldly, sip stylishly, and celebrate pop royalty—drag style. Come dressed inspired by your favorite era, bring your crew, and get ready for a rooftop brunch with high stakes, high heels, and high notes.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com