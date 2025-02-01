Gadgets & Gizmos of Garret Morgan at Kentucky History Center
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Kids, get ready to celebrate Black History Month at the Kentucky History Center and Museums! Join us for an exciting hands-on workshop where you'll dive into the remarkable life of Kentuckian Garrett Morgan, the brilliant mind behind game-changing inventions like the traffic signal, gas mask, and a range of hair products. Prepare to be inspired as you hear his story.
Next, unleash your creativity by drawing and building your very own 3-D model of an invention. Our museum educators will kick things off with a presentation, and then it's your turn to roll up your sleeves and construct inventions using paper straws. Don’t miss out on this engaging and fun-filled experience!
For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/gadgets-gizmos-of-garret-morgan