Gadgets & Gizmos of Garret Morgan at Kentucky History Center

Kids, get ready to celebrate Black History Month at the Kentucky History Center and Museums! Join us for an exciting hands-on workshop where you'll dive into the remarkable life of Kentuckian Garrett Morgan, the brilliant mind behind game-changing inventions like the traffic signal, gas mask, and a range of hair products. Prepare to be inspired as you hear his story.

Next, unleash your creativity by drawing and building your very own 3-D model of an invention. Our museum educators will kick things off with a presentation, and then it's your turn to roll up your sleeves and construct inventions using paper straws. Don’t miss out on this engaging and fun-filled experience!

For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/gadgets-gizmos-of-garret-morgan