Gaither Christmas Homecoming at KFC Yum! Center

Multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Bill Gaither will present the Gaither Christmas Homecoming at the KFC Yum! Center, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The legendary recording artist will present an exciting celebration, filled with the very best in Christian music, including Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com