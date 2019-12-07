Gaither Christmas Homecoming at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Gaither Christmas Homecoming at KFC Yum! Center

Multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Bill Gaither will present the Gaither Christmas Homecoming at the KFC Yum! Center, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The legendary recording artist will present an exciting celebration, filled with the very best in Christian music, including Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
