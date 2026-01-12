× Expand Midway Art Studios Hot & spicy Cinnamon Swirls

Galentine's Red Hot Cinnamon Swirls at Midway Art Studios

Things are heating up this Galentine’s Day with our Take-N-Bake Hot Cinnamon Swirls. Be the MVP of the party when you show up with six oven-fresh rolls dripping in cinnamon butter and our signature spiked cinnamon icing. Topped with a spicy Red Hot sprinkle, these treats are the perfect balance of sweet and heat. N/A available.

The Goods: 6 oversized swirls, boozy icing, and Red Hot crumbles.

The Vibe: Perfect for any Galentine gathering

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops