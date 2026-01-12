Galentine's Red Hot Cinnamon Swirls at Midway Art Studios

to

Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347

Galentine's Red Hot Cinnamon Swirls at Midway Art Studios

Things are heating up this Galentine’s Day with our Take-N-Bake Hot Cinnamon Swirls. Be the MVP of the party when you show up with six oven-fresh rolls dripping in cinnamon butter and our signature spiked cinnamon icing. Topped with a spicy Red Hot sprinkle, these treats are the perfect balance of sweet and heat. N/A available.

The Goods: 6 oversized swirls, boozy icing, and Red Hot crumbles.

The Vibe: Perfect for any Galentine gathering

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops

Info

Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St 2nd Floor, Midway, Kentucky 40347
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Galentine's Red Hot Cinnamon Swirls at Midway Art Studios - 2026-02-07 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Galentine's Red Hot Cinnamon Swirls at Midway Art Studios - 2026-02-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Galentine's Red Hot Cinnamon Swirls at Midway Art Studios - 2026-02-07 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Galentine's Red Hot Cinnamon Swirls at Midway Art Studios - 2026-02-07 13:00:00 ical