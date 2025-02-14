× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions 5th Annual Galentine’s Day Lunch Delivery & Pickup

$25 per person.

Five years ago, a sweet volunteer started a luncheon at Good News Homes for women and their favorite gal pals – Galentines. It has since evolved into a lunch for anyone, but the name has stayed the same, just for fun!

Let us provide lunch for you, your sweetie, your BFF, your co-worker, etc. Each lunch consists of chicken salad, broccoli salad (both salads made by Our Best Restaurant), chips, a dessert and some goodies from Good News Homes. For $25 per lunch, you can eat a scrumptious lunch and support the transitional housing ministry of Good News Homes.

We also deliver!! We will deliver anywhere in Trimble or Oldham County and will deliver to Jefferson County for an order of 6 or more. Orders may also be picked up the office at 115 E. Adams St. in LaGrange between 11 and 1.

For more information call (502) 225-0351 or visit touroldham.com/calendar