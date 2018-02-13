Galentine’s Day at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, gather your best gal pals and head to 8UP for Galentine’s Day. This unofficial holiday observed just for women is a chance for ladies – young, old, married or single – to get together and celebrate each other over dinner and drinks. Starting at 4 p.m. in the lounge, diners can enjoy half-priced select bottles of wine, Mardi Gras-themed appetizers, such as shrimp & grits, pimento cheese hushpuppies and a king cake, and “Sex and the City” inspired cocktails including Carrie’s Cosmo, Samantha’s Sexy Rye Manhattan, Miranda’s Bourbon & Ginger Fetish, and The Charlotte Lemon Drop. Singer/songwriter Josh Logan from NBC’s “The Voice” will perform classic hits from 7 to 9 p.m.

About 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen:

Located at 350 W. Chestnut Street on the 8th floor of Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen is a spacious, all glass restaurant that features both an indoor and outdoor dining and drinking experience in Louisville. As the only rooftop bar in the city, 8UP offers the best in unparalleled views. Executive chef Van Drongelen takes advantage of the high-quality produce and products of the Bluegrass state with his ingredient-driven American regional cuisine at 8UP. Whether lounging al fresco, or enjoying the dining room, guests can select from an array of options, including craft and classic cocktails, bar snacks, small plates and seasonal entrées. 8UP is open Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 a.m.; and Saturday through Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. for breakfast; and Monday through Thursday 5:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for dinner.

For more information call (502) 631-4180 visit 8uplouisville.com .