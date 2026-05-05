Gallery Hop at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Third Thursdays are back! It’s time to wander down Main Street, take in all that Danville has to offer, and make sure to grab a bite and a brew in our Art Park parking lot! It’s a great place to gather and enjoy a beautiful spring evening! This month, it’s also Gallery Hop - visit our open artist studios! The museum will be open late!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org