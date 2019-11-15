Gallery Hop: Royalty with the Riches by Brianna Armstrong

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Gallery Hop: Royalty with the Riches by Brianna Armstrong at The Carnegie Center

Brianna Armstrong is an emerging visual artist who uses textiles with ethnic roots to expand the African American quilting tradition as her voice in a very auspicious time. This uplifting exhibit features her memory quilts capturing moments in time. The materials consist of acrylic paint, recycled blankets and canvases, found fabrics, beauty supply hair, felt, and wool. You definitely want to keep her on your radar.

For more information call  (859) 254-4175  or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning
