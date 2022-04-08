Gallop Gala at Churchill Downs
to
Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Down Syndrome of Louisville, Karen Sisson
Gallop Gala Save the Date
Experience the joy your gift makes possible at the Gallop Gala!
Join us on April 8, 2022, at the annual Gallop Gala to celebrate the members of Down Syndrome of Louisville, our city, the Kentucky Derby Festival, and the best two minutes in sports. Come enjoy a fine dinner, bourbon pull, silent & live auction, dancing with celebrities (our members with Down syndrome), and much more at the historic Churchill Downs on Millionaires Row. Dance the night away to the music of Louisville legends The Crashers, who have performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, MTV, and more. It will be a night to remember by furlongs!
Event Schedule:
6:00 pm Cocktail Reception
7:30 pm Dinner, Presentation & Live Auction Begins
9:00 pm - 12 am Entertainment by The Crashers
Cocktail Attire
Must be 21+ to attend
For more information call 502-495-5088 or visit downsyndromeoflouisville.networkforgood.com/events/37758-gallop-gala-2022