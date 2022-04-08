× Expand Down Syndrome of Louisville, Karen Sisson Gallop Gala Save the Date Experience the joy your gift makes possible at the Gallop Gala!

Gallop Gala at Churchill Downs

Join us on April 8, 2022, at the annual Gallop Gala to celebrate the members of Down Syndrome of Louisville, our city, the Kentucky Derby Festival, and the best two minutes in sports. Come enjoy a fine dinner, bourbon pull, silent & live auction, dancing with celebrities (our members with Down syndrome), and much more at the historic Churchill Downs on Millionaires Row. Dance the night away to the music of Louisville legends The Crashers, who have performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, MTV, and more. It will be a night to remember by furlongs!

Event Schedule:

6:00 pm Cocktail Reception

7:30 pm Dinner, Presentation & Live Auction Begins

9:00 pm - 12 am Entertainment by The Crashers

Cocktail Attire

Must be 21+ to attend

For more information call 502-495-5088 or visit downsyndromeoflouisville.networkforgood.com/events/37758-gallop-gala-2022