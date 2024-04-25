Garden & Gun Distilled: Women of Whiskey - Yew Dell Gardens

Garden & Gun Distilled: Women of Whiskey

Garden & Gun raises a toast to the women of Kentucky who are shaping the bourbon and food industries. Join G&G at

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens to experience a collaborative Kentucky menu by outstanding female chefs Ouita Michel, owner of Honeywood restaurant; Sam Fore, owner of Tuk Tuk Snack Shop; and Sara Bradley, owner of freight house, alongside bourbon pairings thoughtfully selected by the leading female voices in spirits, including Marianne Eaves

of Forbidden Bourbon; Jackie Zykan of Hidden Barn Whiskey; Shaylyn Gammon of Blue Run Spirits; and bespoke bar provisions from Van Winkle family scions, Carrie Van Winkle Greener and Louise Van Winkle Breen, sisters and owners

of Pappy & Company.

For more information, please visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-womenofwhiskey/