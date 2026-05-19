× Expand Midway Art Studios Join us for Garden Art Focaccia!

Garden Art Focaccia at Oak & More in Versailles

Monday, June 15th 6-7:30pm at Oak & Moore, 131 N Main, Versailles, KY

Let’s gather to create a culinary masterpiece of delicious focaccia using dough from Midway Bakery.

Create your own photo-worthy unique & edible design with veggies, olives and herbs to take & bake at home! Thrill your friends or family with fresh baked focaccia that is almost too pretty to eat.

Each $43 ticket includes all of your supplies and instructions.

Deadline to register June 11th. Refunds given if class is cancelled.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops