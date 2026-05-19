Garden Art Focaccia at Oak & More in Versailles
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Oak & Moore 141 N Main St, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Midway Art Studios
Join us for Garden Art Focaccia!
Garden Art Focaccia at Oak & More in Versailles
Monday, June 15th 6-7:30pm at Oak & Moore, 131 N Main, Versailles, KY
Let’s gather to create a culinary masterpiece of delicious focaccia using dough from Midway Bakery.
Create your own photo-worthy unique & edible design with veggies, olives and herbs to take & bake at home! Thrill your friends or family with fresh baked focaccia that is almost too pretty to eat.
Each $43 ticket includes all of your supplies and instructions.
Deadline to register June 11th. Refunds given if class is cancelled.
For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops