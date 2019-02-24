Garden Brothers Circus at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Garden Brothers Circus at Rupp Arena 

ALL NEW - 2019 - 3 rings bursting with excitement, laughs and memories. 100 minutes of real quality family entertainment. Over 60 performers from 22 countries featuring the Chinese Acrobats, Aerial Daredevils, Racing Camels, the smallest horse on Earth, 6 motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Comedy Dogs, Wheel of Death and the funniest Clowns. Live animal rides, food and face painting in the Kids Fun Zone!

