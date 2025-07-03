Garden Highlights Walk & Talk at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Garden Highlights Walk & Talk at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Enjoy a guided educational tour – a “walk and talk” – with a Waterfront Botanical Gardens staff horticulturist. Find out more about our seasonal plants- from their strengths and weaknesses-to growing tips and design insights. Dress for the weather as this program will always be conducted outdoors.

For more information call 919-357-1956 or visit waterfrontgardens.org 

Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Outdoor
502-276-5404
