Garden Spot 5K Run Walk at Franklin Square

Held annually in beautiful Franklin, KY. Organized by Franklin Simpson Chamber of Commerce and presented by the Medical Center at Franklin Rehabilitation Service. Garden Spot 5K has become a favorite for runners and walkers across the southeast. Last year's race drew more than 750 entries. Awards in fourteen age categories are presented from the bandstand. Kids enjoy the Chaney's Dairy Barn Moo Run on Friday night. It all adds up to a great weekend in Franklin, KY Register at www.runsignup.com

For more information visit FS200.net