Garden Tai Chi: Spring at Yew Dell Gardens

Daniel Lally and Amy Conner return with Garden Tai Chi: Spring, which connects participants to the changing season through relaxed fluid movements. Learn two Spring acupressure points to press on your own body to help your “chi” flow in harmony. Daniel and Amy bring a unique peace, joy, and wisdom to this experience.

Garden Tai Chi: Spring is introductory and stand-alone, and all levels of experience are welcome. We will meet rain or shine on the covered Rounsavall Pavilion overlooking the Pollinator Meadow before heading to a garden location.

Please note that our Garden Tai Chi sessions are included with admission, but we recommend that you reserve your spots. Plan to stay afterward and enjoy the gardens!

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org