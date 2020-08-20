Garden and Grounds Tour at Liberty Hall

Join us on the grounds of Liberty Hall Historic Site to discover 200 years of outdoor history. We'll explore the evolution of the grounds from vegetable gardens to flower beds through maps, photos, and other clues. $10 fee includes a bottle of water, boxwood slips to take home - and maybe a groundhog sighting! Reservations required by calling (502) 227-2560.

About

Liberty Hall Historic Site (LHHS) serves as a learning center that engages the public in exploring the history, politics, social and cultural life in early Kentucky through the homes, gardens, documents, and artifacts of Senator John Brown and his family.

For more information call 502-227-2560 or visit libertyhall.org