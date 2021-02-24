Gardening with Native Plants Virtual at Yew Dell Gardens

Gardening with Native Plants  Virtual Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Learn how to include native plants in your garden!

Margaret Shea, owner of Dropseed Native Plant Nursery, will lead this virtual Workshop on the benefits of including native plants in your garden. Margaret has more than 25 years of experience with native plants, and she will share how natives conserve water, attract wildlife, and reduce the need for fertilizers and pesticides. Workshop price includes three packets of native seeds.

This is a virtual session, and the Zoom link will be emailed as the date gets closer. We will provide details about picking up your seeds with your confirmation.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit  yewdellgardens.org

