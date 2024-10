Gardens Aglimmer at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

× Expand Duncan Cherry Gardens Aglimmer runs select nights November 29 - December 30. Visit GardensAglimmer.com for details and tickets.

GARDENS AGLIMMER PRESENTED BY BAIRD PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Louisville’s Loveliest Holiday Tradition returns to Waterfront Botanical Gardens for its fifth year!

Make lasting holiday memories this December as you take a magical stroll through Waterfront Botanical Gardens' festive lights and illuminated displays, including giant flowers, snowflakes, glistening deer, and twinkling archways. Enjoy hot drinks and sweet treats at the Jingle All the Way Café. Come indoors to create a craft, write a letter to the North Pole, and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Event runs select nights November 29 - December 30.

NEW! Introducing two special event nights:

December 11: Date Night (Ages 21+ only)

December 16: Sensory Friendly Night

Early time slots sell out, so book now! Visit GardensAglimmer.com for details and tickets.

For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit gardensaglimmer.com