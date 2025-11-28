× Expand Waterfront Botanical Gardens GARDENS AGLIMMER SOCIAL - 8 Drone display of our holiday lights with dates and website.

Gardens Aglimmer at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Louisville’s Loveliest Holiday Tradition returns this winter for its SIXTH year! Join us on select nights November 28 - December 30!

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with Gardens Aglimmer, Louisville’s favorite winter tradition! Now in its sixth year, this enchanting event transforms the Waterfront Botanical Gardens into a dazzling display of festive lights and holiday cheer.

What to Expect at Gardens Aglimmer 2025:

Spectacular Light Displays: Stroll through pathways illuminated with giant glowing flowers, shimmering snowflakes, twinkling archways, and sparkling deer.

Holiday Activities: Write a letter to Santa, create a festive craft, and even meet Santa and Mrs. Claus!

NEW! Holiday Specs 3D glasses for sale to add more fun to your Gardens Aglimmer experience.

Food & Beverage: Warm drinks and sweet treats will be for sale at the outdoor Jingle All the Way Café, and Frosty’s Tinsel Tavern, a new bar inside the Graeser Family Education Center will offer beer, wine, and festive signature cocktails for purchase.

Exclusive Nights:

Date Night (Ages 21+) on December 17 – Enjoy a romantic evening surrounded by holiday magic.

Sensory-Friendly Night on December 15 – A calm and welcoming environment for all to enjoy.

For more information call 5022765404 or visit gardensaglimmer.com