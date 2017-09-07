Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater

Prairie Home "Love and Comedy" Tour with Richard Dworsky & The Roadhounds, and Fred Newman

Iroquois AmphitheaterSeptember 7 | 7:30PM

ALL AGES

$79.50, $59.50, $39.50 & $29.50

Garrison Keillor was born in Anoka, Minnesota, and began his radio career as a freshman at the University of Minnesota, from which he graduated in 1966. He went to work for Minnesota Public Radio in 1969, and from July 6, 1974 through July 1, 2016, he created and hosted his popular variety show, A Prairie Home Companion. His many books include Lake Wobegon Days, The Book of Guys, Pilgrims: A Wobegon Romance, Guy Noir and the Straight Skinny, and The Keillor Reader (Viking). He is the host of the daily program The Writer’s Almanac and the editor of several anthologies of poetry, most recently, Good Poems: American Places (Viking). In 2006, Keillor played himself in the movie adaptation of his show, a film directed by Robert Altman. In 2007 he opened an independent bookstore, Common Good Books, in St. Paul, the city where he and his wife make their home.

For more information visit prairiehome.org/hosts/keillor​