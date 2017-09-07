Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater

to Google Calendar - Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2017-09-07 20:00:00

Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214

Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater

Prairie Home "Love and Comedy" Tour with Richard Dworsky & The Roadhounds, and Fred Newman

Iroquois AmphitheaterSeptember 7 | 7:30PM

ALL AGES 

 $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 & $29.50

Garrison Keillor was born in Anoka, Minnesota, and began his radio career as a freshman at the University of Minnesota, from which he graduated in 1966. He went to work for Minnesota Public Radio in 1969, and from July 6, 1974 through July 1, 2016, he created and hosted his popular variety show, A Prairie Home Companion. His many books include Lake Wobegon Days, The Book of Guys, Pilgrims: A Wobegon Romance, Guy Noir and the Straight Skinny, and The Keillor Reader (Viking). He is the host of the daily program The Writer’s Almanac and the editor of several anthologies of poetry, most recently, Good Poems: American Places (Viking). In 2006, Keillor played himself in the movie adaptation of his show, a film directed by Robert Altman. In 2007 he opened an independent bookstore, Common Good Books, in St. Paul, the city where he and his wife make their home.

For more information visit prairiehome.org/hosts/keillor​

Info

Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Garrison Keillor LIVE at Iroquois Amphitheater - 2017-09-07 20:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

April 17, 2017

Tuesday

April 18, 2017

Wednesday

April 19, 2017

Thursday

April 20, 2017

Friday

April 21, 2017

Saturday

April 22, 2017

Sunday

April 23, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™