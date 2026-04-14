Gathering of Descendants at Ft Boonesborough

Join us in the Fort for a Gathering of Descendents. This is a chance for descendants of the settlers of Fort Boonesborough and 18th Century Kentucky to meet other family members. There will be representatives from numerous historical and genealogical societies, museums, authors and family associations to assist in your research. Tour the 18th Century Fort replica and visit with our living historians and volunteers. This event is open from 9-4:45pm.

About Boonesborough

In addition to a reconstructed fort, the park also has a campground, hiking trails, the Kentucky River Museum, mini-golf, picnic shelters and a gift shop.Fort Boonesborough is located near Richmond. From Interstate 75, take Exit 95 to KY 627. On I-64, exit at Winchester to KY 627.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or Visit fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org

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