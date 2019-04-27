Gatlin Brothers at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456
Larry, Steve, & Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are a Grammy Award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than sixty years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year.
For more information call (800) 765-7464 or visit renfrovalley.com