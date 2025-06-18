× Expand Waterfront Botanical Gardens Gatsby at the Gardens

Gatsby at the Gardens at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Slip into your finest flapper fringe or dapper duds for a Great Gatsby garden party at Waterfront Botanical Gardens! Stroll the grounds, enjoy delectable bites from True North Catering, sip on swanky cocktails from the cash bar, and dance the night away to the sounds of live jazz music by the Gatsby Jazz Band. The drinks are cold, the jazz is hot, and the Gardens are calling. This is a 21+ event.

For more information call 919-357-1956 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/music