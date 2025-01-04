Gazillion Bubble Show! at The Louisville Palace

to

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Gazillion Bubble Show! at The Louisville Palace

2 Shows! 

Get ready to rediscover the pure joy of BUBBLES and embark on a magical journey with the Gazillion Bubble Show! This 60-minute LIVE stage show is a one-of-a-kind extravaganza, packed with high-energy music, mind-blowing lasers, and breathtaking bubble artistry. Prepare to be blown away as the Bubble Show floats into Louisville for two shows at the Louisville Palace on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Suitable for all ages, 

For more information call 800.745.3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

Info

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music
502.883.5774
to
Google Calendar - Gazillion Bubble Show! at The Louisville Palace - 2025-01-04 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gazillion Bubble Show! at The Louisville Palace - 2025-01-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gazillion Bubble Show! at The Louisville Palace - 2025-01-04 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gazillion Bubble Show! at The Louisville Palace - 2025-01-04 13:00:00 ical