Gazillion Bubble Show! at The Louisville Palace

2 Shows!

Get ready to rediscover the pure joy of BUBBLES and embark on a magical journey with the Gazillion Bubble Show! This 60-minute LIVE stage show is a one-of-a-kind extravaganza, packed with high-energy music, mind-blowing lasers, and breathtaking bubble artistry. Prepare to be blown away as the Bubble Show floats into Louisville for two shows at the Louisville Palace on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Suitable for all ages,

For more information call 800.745.3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com