Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz at Dry Ground Brewing

Every Thursday at 8:00 join host Todd Holloman for Geeks Who Drink pub quiz!

Geeks Who Drink is a homegrown Pub Trivia Quiz modeled after those in Ireland and the UK.

Our quizzes cover everything from celebrities in trouble to wordplay to bad television.

Each quiz has two audio rounds: a “Name that Tune” style round, and another round comprised of soundbites from movies and TV.

Play in teams of up to six or by yourself if you’re some kind of savant.

If you want to play but don’t have a team, come anyway. We can usually get single players recruited onto an existing team.

Winning teams gets street cred, bar cash and other prizes depending on the venue. Bonus Questions for free pints are sprinkled throughout the quiz.

You don’t have to be a trivia God to enjoy the quiz. Since you’re playing on a team, the collective knowledge base makes for more fun, less pressure. It’s not final friggin’ Jeopardy.

For more information visit drygroundbrewing.com