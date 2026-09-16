GenX Takeover Comedy Tour at Lexington Opera House

The GenX Takeover Comedy Tour brings together some of the funniest social media influencers and comedians, featuring The Real Slim Sherri, The Dadbod Veteran, Professor Nick Harrison, and Kelly Manno, with Justin Rupple serving as host and MC.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/