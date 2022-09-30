Gene Watson Live at The Capitol

Presented by Warren County Public Library

Gene Watson has 34 studio albums, scored over 72 charted songs, including 23 Top Tens and 6 #1 hits over his 60-year career. It’s no surprise that such artists as Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, Trace Adkins, Joe Nichols, Alison Krauss, and many others are eager to record with Gene. It’s a stunning truth that at nearly 80 years of age, Gene still sings with his clear, pure tone intact, and an unmatched soulful delivery.

Reservations required.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org