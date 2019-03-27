General Membership Talk with Scott Erbes on Making Time

Members are invited to a talk on Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock with Curator of Decorative Arts and Design Scott Erbes.

Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850

Today, we can’t escape time; our phones, tablets, smart watches, and social media feeds remind us constantly. It wasn’t always so. In early nineteenth-century Kentucky, clocks and watches were a costly investment—especially tall case, “grandfather” clocks. Making Time, the first exhibition devoted to Kentucky tall clocks, will bring together more than twenty outstanding examples of these towering creations.

