General Membership Talk with Scott Erbes on Making Time

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

General Membership Talk with Scott Erbes on Making Time

 Members are invited to a talk on Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock with Curator of Decorative Arts and Design Scott Erbes.  

Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850

Today, we can’t escape time; our phones, tablets, smart watches, and social media feeds remind us constantly. It wasn’t always so. In early nineteenth-century Kentucky, clocks and watches were a costly investment—especially tall case, “grandfather” clocks. Making Time, the first exhibition devoted to Kentucky tall clocks, will bring together more than twenty outstanding examples of these towering creations.

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky View Map
