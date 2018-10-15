Generation WOW Conference at Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville will help advance and enhance the lives of teen girls by partnering with Generation WOW, the successful leadership and mentoring program, at a special event on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center.

Amazing city leaders including Dawne Gee, Cathe Dykstra and Haleh Karimi will share their stories and their best guidance with 400 Louisville teen girls who will have a unique opportunity to be mentored by the leaders they will one day become.

Just one in five girls believes she has the qualities to be a good leader, but when a mentor is involved, they are more than twice as likely to believe in themselves. Generation WOW, which is now entering its sixth year, touches thousands of girls and women with this message of the positive and the possible.

At the October 15 event, the WOW of girls and the WISDOM of women will unite in a powerful experience for all. Over the course of the event, women will be motivated and provided with insight to inspire their own mentorship journey. Mentors will then partake in the signature Geraldine Mentor Walk introduced by Generation WOW founder, Donna Orender.

About Generation WOW

Generation WOW provides a platform for girls to come together to get introduced to the idea of mentorship. The girls learn about social media, scholarship opportunities, career choices and much more through the new WOWsdom curriculum. Generation WOW encourages girls to be leaders of tomorrow.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

For more information call 502-992-5334 or visit alicenter.org