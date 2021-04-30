VIRTUAL Q&A - Genetic Counseling and Hereditary Cancers

× Expand CHI Saint Joseph Health CHI_LBTE_Logo_V On Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m., CHI Saint Joseph Health will hold a Facebook Live Q&A to discuss genetic counseling and hereditary cancers.

CHI Saint Joseph Health Holding Live Q&A to Discuss Genetic Counseling and Hereditary Cancers

On Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m., CHI Saint Joseph Health will hold a Facebook Live Q&A to discuss genetic counseling and hereditary cancers. Bethany Kelly, a licensed genetic counselor with CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care, will be answering questions live on the main CHI Saint Joseph Health Facebook page.

For more information call (270) 202-8516 or visit facebook.com/chisaintjosephhealth/