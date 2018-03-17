Geologic Walk Through Time at Shaker Village

Walk through hundreds of years of geologic time as you descend along River Road of the Kentucky River Palisades. Learn how the geology of the region has shaped what we see above ground today.

Location: Meet at the Welcome Center (Carpenters’ Shop)

Program fee includes one complimentary admission to Shaker Village.

Discovery Trek availability is limited, and advanced registration and non-refundable prepayment is required. Day of walk-ins may be taken if space is available.

For more information visit shakervillageky.org