Geologic Walk Through Time at Shaker Village

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Walk through millions of years of geologic time as you descend along the river road into the Kentucky River Palisades. Our guides will show how the geology of the region has shaped what we see above ground today!

 Price: $20 per person     

Program fee includes one complimentary admission to Shaker Village and one voucher redeemable for 20% off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Dining reservation recommended to assure availability - 800.734.5611 x 360.

This program is for guests ages 10 and up. If ages 10-17, they must be accompanied by a paying adult.

For more information visit shakervillageky.org

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330 View Map
