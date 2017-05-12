Gershwin & Tao: A Dazzling LexPhil Season Finale

Gershwin & Tao: A Dazzling 2016/17 LexPhil Season Finale

The Lexington Philharmonic closes the 2016/17 Season Series with Gershwin & Tao, an ambitious program featuring modern masterpieces on Friday, May 12th, 2017 at 7:30 PM at Singletary Center for the Arts. Conrad Tao, this season’s Garbulinska Initiative artist joins the Lexington Philharmonic for George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F.

Making his return to Lexington, Conrad Tao will travel to Lexington as both a guest artist and composer. Conrad first performed with LexPhil when he was 14 in a performance of Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in c minor, Op. 35 during LexPhil’s 2008/09 Season. Opening the evening on May 12th, Tao’s vivid tone poem for orchestra, Pángǔ, will introduce his compositional dexterity. The composer was 18 when he wrote Pángǔ, a seven-minute work inspired by an ancient Chinese creation myth. It is rich, vivid music, effectively scored that sounds thoroughly American to the ear. Tao will treat audiences to his dazzling virtuosity in a performance of George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F before intermission. As a staple in the orchestral repertoire, nothing is more American or more New York than Gershwin, whose Piano Concerto continues to be programmed around the world every year. As a work, it is not only thrillingly rhythmical, but extraordinarily sensitive in lyrical passages without being sentimental—a demanding work for the consummate musician. Closing the evening, the unmatched exuberance of Bela Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra will finish off the 2016/17 Season Finale.

For more information, call 859-233-4226 or visit lexphil.org